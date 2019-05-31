ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - MoDOT will close Vandeventer under I-44 this weekend.
Crews will close the roadway at 8 p.m. Friday to demolish the bridge. The roadway will reopen by 5 a.m.
On May 31, drivers will be able to get from eastbound I-44 on the north side of Vandeventer, and to and from westbound I-44 on the south side of Vandeventer, but will not be able to cross under the interstate.
Detours will be marked.
The work is part of ongoing construction to update six bridges in the City of St. Louis.
