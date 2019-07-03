ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) --- In part of an ongoing bridgework, MoDOT will close Vandeventer under Interstate 44 for three nights following the Fourth of July weekend.
The closures will begin on July 8 at 8 p.m. so crews can set girders for the new westbound Interstate 44 bridge. Crews will close the lanes each night at 8 p.m. and reopen the following morning at 5 a.m.
Drivers will be able to get from eastbound Interstate 44 on the north side of Vandeventer and to and from westbound Interstate 44 on the south side of Vandeventer.
Traffic will not be able to cross the highway, according to MoDOT.
Detours will be marked near the route.
