ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT announced Tuesday crews will close the 6th street exit on Interstate 64/40 heading into downtown for more than a week.
The ramp, which is the last Missouri exit, will close after 9 a.m. May 13 and will be closed for eight days.
Crews are replacing joints on the ramp.
The ramp is scheduled to reopen before evening rush hour on May 21. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to use the 14th and 11th street exits.
