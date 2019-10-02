ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several ramps downtown to and from I-64 will close next Tuesday during the day.
Crews will be placing an overlay on the roads.
Each ramp will be closed from about 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the day it is scheduled.
Work may adjust due to inclement weather or the Cardinals playoff schedule.
The current ramp closure schedule is:
- Tuesday, October 8, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-64 to 14th Street. The ramp to Pine will also close for safety.
- Wednesday, October 9, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-64 to 11th Street.
- Thursday, October 10, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-64 to 6th Street and the ramp from Broadway to westbound I-64.
- Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, the ramp from 10th Street to westbound I-64.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
