ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT will close two lanes of Route 141 going both northbound and southbound.
Drivers who use Route 141 near Manchester Road may want to consider alternate routes.
MoDOT will have roadwork June 27-July 1 impacting the route on the Manchester and Grand Glaize bridges.
Crews will close the left lanes of northbound and southbound Route 141 at Route 100 (Manchester Road) starting on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m.
They will also close the right lanes on northbound and southbound on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.
At least one will remain open northbound and southbound at all times across the bridge.
Drivers should expect slower travel and should use I-270 as an alternate route.
Drivers will still be able to access both eastbound and westbound Route 100 from Route 141 in both directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.