ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drivers who use the Hanley ramp to eastbound I-64 will need to find an alternate route this weekend.
MoDOT will close the ramp as part of upcoming repairs, beginning Saturday at 4 a.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday.
This work will also impact those drivers who are trying to get to eastbound I-64 from Eager Road or Brentwood Blvd. Drivers wanting to head east should take I-64 west and loop at McKnight to get to the eastbound interstate.
One lane on the ramp has been closed for safety since December 31, after a portion of the shoulder pavement collapsed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.