ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers who take interstate 70 into downtown or Illinois will be affected by a closure over the weekend.
While the express lanes closed Thursday and will remain closed for a month, the entire interstate will shut down Friday night at 8 p.m.
The closure will be between Salisbury and Madison.
The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge will remain open, but drivers will only be able to exit into the city at Tucker.
Two eastbound lanes (inbound toward the city) will reopen by noon Saturday.
All other lanes will be closed until Monday morning at 5 a.m.
This is part of a MoDOT project to remove and replace the pedestrian bridge over the interstate, north of Madison Street.
