ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles residents are making their voices heard and have been for the last several years now about a road interchange on Interstate 70.
The area in question is being referred to as the I-70 Fairgrounds to Cave Springs Design-Build. The project consists of about four miles of roadway between Fairgrounds Road, just west of Blanchette Bridge and Cave Springs Road.
MoDOT has been working with residents, city officials and business owners for the last several years to find a solution to ongoing traffic and safety issues in the area. Because of thousands of public comments, emails and phone calls, the project actually stopped in January. Residents say they caught wind that MoDOT was planning to make the new roadway a one-way street.
Thursday, things picked back up when nearly 75 residents came together to talk with MoDOT engineers at Petropolis in St. Charles.
"That's going to cause chaos," one resident said. "The impact will be horrific," another added.
"To look at it and say that one-way roads are going to solve the problem makes no sense at all," Art Garland said.
Garland is the President of the Homeowners Association for one of the neighborhoods off the roadway in question. He and other residents say one-way roads aren't the answer. That's the overwhelming consensus from the nearly 75 residents who met with MoDOT engineers Thursday.
"We have lived through a one-way service road changeover, we used to be on Highway 94 so this is not new to me. So, that's why I'm a little more concerned than most are," Dan Grosvenor said.
Grosvenor owns 5 Star Auto Plaza on Clay Street. His business used to be on Highway 94, but he already moved once because of that road being changed into a one-way.
"With us being on the interstate, sometimes you're a spur of the moment drive down, 'oh there they are', you lose that when you have a one-way service road," Grosvenor said.
MoDOT Engineer and Project Lead Stacey Smith says the resident input has changed the trajectory of this project.
"We have not made any decisions as to the layout or the configuration of these interchanges, the outer roads, or the interstate at this time," Smith said.
Because of the ongoing feedback from residents over the last several months, Smith says it's pushed MoDOT engineers to look at other solutions
"This project I will say has had close to a state record of the amount of involvement," Smith said.
Many major metro areas have one-way access roads running along highways, and experts say it's proven to help with traffic flow. However, that doesn't seem to click here in St. Charles. During Thursday's meeting, one resident asked for anyone opposed of the one-way to stand up. Nearly every single person in the room rose out of their seat.
Residents and business owners tell News 4 they're glad to see MoDOT taking their thoughts into consideration.
"More emphasis should be put on the interchanges and the lights at Cave Springs and Zumbehl to do something there," Garland said.
Another concern News 4 heard from residents is first responders getting to people in a timely manner. However, that could not be an issue if the one-way solution isn't enacted. MoDOT engineers say they're working with three construction companies, in a bidding war, to see who may pick up the project. They're set to start construction in summer 2022.
