ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As Missouri prepares for another round of snow Wednesday morning, MoDOT is warning drivers to stay off the roads if they can.

[Find the KMOV Streaming App on your connected TV! We're on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and many more. Learn more here.]

Accumulating snow, on top of already impacted roadways, will create a hazardous Wednesday morning drive. News 4’s Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton expects a dusting to 2" generally across the area with some spots southwest of the St. Louis metro perhaps pushing closer to 2-3". However, with a frozen ground even light snow can quickly create a coating on the roads.

Weather Discussion: Light Snow Wednesday Morning Light snow spreads in during the Wednesday morning commute. Not a winter storm, but light accumulations possible.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers to use caution on the Wednesday morning commute. If possible, stay off the roads until the snow has stopped falling. Any thawing that occurs during daylight hours will likely refreeze overnight causing patches of black ice and slippery road conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in the bitterly cold temperatures that are expected to remain through Wednesday.