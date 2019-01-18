ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is advising drivers to stay off the road this weekend as more winter weather is expected to hit the area.

+7 Winter Weather Advisory tonight through Saturday evening Winter Weather Advisory for the News 4 area overnight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 PM Saturday for Pike County MO and points north. This Evening: Mid to Upper 30s. A dry evening commute, then rain moves in late evening, between 8-11 PM in St. Louis. Rain, heavy at times, continues overnight. Saturday: Low 30s Dropping to the 20s. Wind Chill= Teens. Windy with rain in the morning turning to snow form north to south. Then snow showers and falling temperatures. Snow tapers off in the evening. Our current accumulation forecast for St. Louis is 2-4", but there is still some uncertainty and we could see a little less or slightly more if band of heavy snow develops late morning into the early afternoon. Get updates before traveling!

In addition, officials with the department told News 4 the cleanup could take longer than last weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures we’re expecting. According to the officials, the chemicals used to treat the roads lose effectiveness below 25 degrees.

In Missouri, crews will be ready to work a full shift starting at midnight and running through Saturday morning. Officials said they don’t plan to pretreat the roads but will be ready to salt and plow as needed.

In Illinois, department of transportation officials said they have people that can be called into work as conditions warrant. They also plan to be filling up their trucks throughout the day Friday to have them ready but they’re not going to have drivers sitting around waiting for the winter weather.

While this weekend’s weather will be different than last weekend, it’s important to make sure you are prepared if you’re planning on hitting the roads. Drivers are advised to have jumper cables, extra food, water bottles and an emergency blanket in case they get stuck on the roads.