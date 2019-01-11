(KMOV.com) - MoDOT says they are going to be doing wellness checks on motorists stranded on closed highways.
The latest information on this weekend's winter storm that is expected to bring several inches of snow to the Metro area.
They said they are most focused on checking on those people trapped in Interstate 44 in St. Louis County and Interstate 64 in Chesterfield, where vehicles have been sitting since around 5:00.
St. Louis County Police said they will also be doing wellness checks on drivers stranded on I-44.
In the wellness checks, a MoDOT spokesperson said they'll make sure cars have fuel and occupants have water and food.
It is not known when those interstates will reopen.
