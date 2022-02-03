MoDOT snow plow clipped by 'irate driver' on I-55

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) snow plows were involved in two separate Thursday morning accidents while treating the snow-covered roads across the St. Louis region.
Around 3 a.m., a MoDOT crew was involved in crash along Interstate 55 near 141 involving an irate driver. Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver clipped the front of the snow plow and spun out.
"The MoDOT plow did not make contact with the driver and called his supervisor. The driver of the SUV got back in their car and drove away," Thompson said.
Highway Patrol has not been able to track down that driver. The plow had minor damage and was able to continue plowing their assigned route.
The second crash happened on Route 94 near Route 67 just before 6 a.m. in the West Alton area. MODOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said the vehicle slid off the road and it overturned. The driver was not injured.
MODOT said their crews are working 12-hour shifts to clear as much snow as the can. The St. Louis area could see six to eight inches of snow by noon Thursday, with some areas seeing up to nine inches.
