MoDOT short hundreds of drivers ahead of first winter storm of the season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of MoDOT trucks will sit empty as the first major winter snow storm makes its way to the St. Louis area.

MoDOT officials said they are short hundreds of drivers statewide and are calling in help from neighboring districts.

"It's going to take us longer than we would like and many of our citizens are used to, to clear the roads," said Tom Blair, a district engineer for MoDOT.

Blair said many of the new drivers have never experienced a snow storm and will be riding along with other drivers. Additionally, COVID-19 and other sicknesses have reduced numbers.

4Warn Forecast: Snow Likely Tonight Through Tomorrow Morning Accumulating snow is still on track for tonight night-Saturday. Expect to get through the evening rush hour on Friday without any trouble. For the STL area, I expect rain to begin sometime around 6 or 7pm. Then we transition to a mix of rain and snow sometime between 7-9pm. The mix should transition to all snow sometime between about 10pm and 1am. Once it becomes all snow, it remains that way until it ends around midday Saturday. Expect slushy, snowy roads Saturday morning to midday. 2-5" of snow expected for the STL metro area, with a bit more for areas to the NW (3-6" in NE MO), and a bit less (1-3") for areas to the east. Tonight: Low 32. Rain transitions to snow. Saturday: Afternoon temps near 30. Morning snow likely. Snow tapers off around midday. Breezy. Sunday: Low 16/High 32. Mostly sunny. Monday (MLK Day): Low 26/High 40. Mostly cloudy. Tuesday: Low 28/High 50. Mostly sunny. Wednesday: Low 32/High 37. Mostly cloudy. Thursday: Low 11/High 26. Partly cloudy. Friday: Low 13/High 37. Mostly sunny.

On Thursday, MoDOT trucks were seen on interstates laying down a liquid brine ahead of the storm. However, with rain now in the forecast, officials said it won't have much of an effect.

"The plan was it wasn't supposed to come in as rain like it is tonight," District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said. "No, if we had known that we wouldn't have started brining ahead of time. We had plans to continue that today also and then when the forecast changed we opted not to and just be ready for when that storm happens tonight."

Schnarr's Hardware in Ladue is stocked up on ice melt, shovels and sleds. Manager Melissa Blair said the flow of customers looking for snow supplies is slow, but is likely to pick up.

"At first we see a lot of the smaller shakers sell and if we actually get as much winter weather as predicted, the big bags will start flying off the shelves the day of the weather," she said.

MoDOT crews expect road conditions to deteriorate between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., as the rain transitions to snow from north to south.