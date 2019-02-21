ST. CHARLES Co. (KMOV.com) - MoDOT continues to make progress with a plan to make Route N a safer road in St. Charles County.
The study funded by St. Charles County began in summer 2018, and now they have narrowed down three options as the best alternatives to the nearly eight-mile stretch of road.
The two-lane road stretches through Wentzville to Lake Saint Louis and see thousands of cars travel it each day. The section MoDOT is studying is from Point Prarie Road to the I-64/Route 364 interchange.
At a public meeting at Liberty High School Thursday night, residents saw proposed alternatives to make the road safer.
The three alternatives are “Improve Existing Alternative,” “Buckner Road Alternative,” and “Near South Alternative.” One option would stick with the current route of N but with changes potentially including widening the road. The other options would add additional road ways to deal with the traffic.
MoDOT engineers insist they are looking at the route that will have the smallest impact on residents and the environment. Some residents voiced concerns that some of the options would go through or right up next to their property.
But engineers say they are still a long way off from any kind of decision. They will continue to seek more public input while also studying the options. The final choice is expected to be presented by the end of 2019.
But there remains the issue of funding. There is no current funding for the project and no estimate on what it could even cost. But MoDOT says they need a plan in place for when federal funding does become available.
Here is a link to the presentation which includes the options being studied by MoDOT.
