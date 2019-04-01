ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for the public's feedback to help decide the design of the upcoming Interstate 270 project.
The project will improve safety improvements and traffic congestion along the highway from Interstate 70 to the Chain of Rocks Bridge. In addition, the project will help with deteriorating infrastructure caused by the heavy volume of traffic over the years.
To voice your opinion on what changes you think could improve the highway, click here.
