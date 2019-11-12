ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tuesday morning drivers may encounter lane closures or delays on their commute.
MoDOT prepares for morning commute
During a 6:30 a.m. press conference, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said crews have been out all night putting treatment down. He said the main roads are in good shape but there are a few icy spots.
4Warn Forecast: Near record cold
"The big concerns are the ramps, overpasses, side streets, things like that," he said.
Becker said traffic appears to be flowing on the interstates and highways but the main concern for drivers is ice or black ice. He urged drivers to slow down and make sure they have plenty of time to stop.
According to Becker, it isn't necessary for drivers to stay off the road Tuesday morning but if they go in later it could be beneficial.
"Once that sun comes out, it will start getting the heat on the pavement and really help things out," he said. "It will melt quickly once that sun comes out."
Crashes across the area
Around 6:25 a.m., crashes were seen on eastbound Interstate 64 at Lake Saint Louis and eastbound Interstate 64 at Lindbergh.
A significant traffic backup was also seen on westbound Interstate 70 near Carrie.
On westbound Interstate 70, a crash was blocking two left lanes at Kingshighway and another was blocking the left lane before Highway 40 in Wentzville.
LIST: Over 200 schools closed Tuesday
Around 6 a.m., the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed near Dorsett in Maryland Heights because of a crash. About 25 minutes later, some lanes reopened and traffic was seen moving through the area.
Around the same time, a vehicle fire closed several lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Riverview.
