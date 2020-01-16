CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – MoDOT says it has already started pre-treating roads ahead of Friday’s predicted winter precipitation.
Bob Becker with MoDOT said crews have already done some slight pretreatment but crews will be out in full force starting at midnight, and will out until through the duration of the storm.
READ: 4Warn Alert: Icy mix Friday, eventually turning to cold rain
The forecast currently calls for snow to move in, perhaps as early as Friday morning rush hour, before changing over to sleet and freezing rain and then in the evening hours, all rain.
Becker said MoDOT’s biggest concern is freezing rain impacting the evening commute.
“If we can keep it (ice) from adhering to the roadway, we’ll be in good shape,” Becker said. "I'm not real confidence about ice, it scares me."
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing something Becker says should help and be easier for crews.
MoDOT is advising drivers to be careful and take it slow on the roads.
