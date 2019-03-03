ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a press conference early Sunday, MoDOT said it is well prepared for snowfall with more than 200 trucks on the road, but that you should stay home Sunday morning if you do not have to go out.
Bob Becker, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer, said in the conference that MoDOT is fully staffed and have treated the whole area.
Becker said there was not much of a concern for ice. Because of the higher temperatures this morning and the the MoDOT treatment overnight, Becker said slush is more likely than ice.
A member of the National Weather Service at the conference said you should try to stay off the roads from about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. as that is when the most and the heaviest amounts of snow are expected to fall in the area.
MetroLink and MetroBus are operating on schedule without delays.
This story will be updated when new information comes in.
