ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several News 4viewers have expressed concerns about accumulating trash along S. Louis roadways.
We took those concerns to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and were told their crews are doing the best they can given the circumstances.
“This year alone the St. Louis maintenance team has dedicated over 24,000 labor hours in just picking up roadside litter," said Michelle Forneris with MoDOT. "They’ve dedicated hours to pick up large debris of 10,000 land miles just here in the St. Louis district.”
We asked MoDOT how these numbers compare to years past but we weren't given an answer.
Forneris said during the pandemic, MoDOT was unable to use the help of incarcerated workers for highway cleanups. This added more work to the MoDOT crews.
It's unclear if the pandemic has impacted MoDOT's staffing in the same way it's impacted so many other industries. News 4 asked Forneris if MoDOT is currently short staffed and the response was "we are hiring" and "we are doing the best we can."
She says littering is always increasing in St. Louis.
“That is a shared responsibility," Forneris said. "Commuters tossing trash out, it’s a constant battle.”
St. Louisans can help either by calling in problem areas or volunteering to clean.
"If drivers, if residents notice something and they want to call MoDOT we are staffed with representatives in St. Louis 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They can contact MoDOT at 314-275-1500 to report a concern," Forneris said. "We are always grateful for any help and the volunteers who help keep the roadsides clear."
