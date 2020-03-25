ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues and many communities in Missouri are under stay-at-home orders, MoDOT is loosening shipping restrictions on state roads to allow for an easier flow of goods.
MoDOT announced Tuesday it would issue temporary permits allowing haulers to transport up to 100,000 pounds on any Missouri highway, including interstates.
The previous limit was 80,000 pounds.
“We are trying to help make movement of needed goods more efficient,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “This action is taken in light of the current needs for food and emergency supplies across Missouri and the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic consistent with the national and state emergency declarations.”
In order to qualify, the load must carry supplies and/or equipment in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus, including shipments of livestock, poultry, feed and fuels.
Movement under the special permit is authorized 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The permit is effective Tuesday through April 30, 2020.
