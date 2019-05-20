ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- How do you merge when you see a lane closure ahead? Do you get over right away or wait until the lane ends?
In Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) hopes you wait.
MoDOT is pushing for drivers to do the “Zipper Merge”.
Their engineers say by using two full lanes of traffic until the merge, you reduce the difference in speed between the two lanes.
The length of backups is reduced 40-50 percent. When both lanes continue to move slowly, everyone is equally delayed, which reduces road rage.
MoDOT even produced a video with kids to better explain the Zipper Merge to grownups.
