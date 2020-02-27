NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Riverview Drive has a notorious reputation for drivers who speed and drive recklessly.
Matt Tow, owner of Matt's Towing, drives the road on a regular basis.
"They're passing you at 70 easy," said Tow.
The road has a middle lane but passing isn't allowed.
"They pass you in the middle of the yellow lines. They pass you on the left side, on the right side, they don't give you any break," said truck driver Besim Hajric.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), a male driver was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision while speeding and passing on the left.
READ: One person dead in crash with tractor-trailer in north St. Louis
A $4.3 million MODOT resurfacing project is designed to improve safety on Riverview Drive. The project includes a concrete median which will prevent passing and eliminate head-on crashes.
Another feature is the addition of legal u-turns at Adrian and Spring Garden to make it safer for residents going northbound to access homes along Riverview Drive.
The project will also include larger shoulders. You can read more about the project here.
