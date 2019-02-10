ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT crews will be working throughout Sunday night in preparation of yet another freezing temperatures creeping through the area into Monday morning.
“We are not taking any chances with this rain because a drop in temperature by only a few degrees could cause the roads to become icy very quickly. Drivers should take their time and use caution because there could be some slick spots during the morning commute tomorrow,” District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said.
Temperatures are expected to drop overnight and motorists are asked to pay extra attention and avoid driving during the freezing rain if possible.
MoDOT will have 100 trucks ready to treat the roads.
MoDOT will hold a press conference Monday at 5:30 a.m. with an update on road conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.