ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis area is expected to get a lot of rain in a short amount of time Thursday. MoDOT crews are asking people to slow down and give crews enough room to work.
The Missouri Sewer Department is also getting ready for the weather by cleaning out drains to make sure they don't get backed up. If you see a problem, call MSD at 314-768-6260.
