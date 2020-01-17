CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – MoDOT said it is mainly concerned about bridges and overpasses as a wintry mix continues to fall in the St. Louis area.
Bob Becker with MoDOT said roads are mostly wet but there are a few slick spots. He also said that traffic has been light due to many people choosing to stay home from work or leave work early.
MoDOT started pre-treating roads around midnight ahead of Friday’s predicted winter precipitation.
Becker said crews were out in full force starting at midnight, and will out until through the duration of the storm.
A mix of freezing rain and sleet started in the late morning and early afternoon in parts of the St. Louis area.
The precipitation is expected to be all rain in starting in the evening hours.
Becker also said drivers who need to be out on area roadways should check the MoDOT Travel Map for the latest road conditions.
