ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take precautions Friday afternoon and evening, as another round of winter weather is forecast to move through the area.
During a press conference Friday morning, Bob Becker, MoDOT St. Louis’ District Maintenance Engineer, said they have 200 trucks that will be out on the roads starting around noon. He also said crews have been out the past few days pretreating the roads ahead of the predicted snowfall.
Thursday afternoon, MoDOT officials asked drivers to stay off the roads Friday night because the system was expected to come in around the evening commute, but Friday morning Becker said the timing appeared to have changed. He went on to state that those who can should either leave work early or stay later because they expect the snow to move out of the area in the early evening.
“For your safety and the safety of our crews, we ask everyone to avoid unnecessary travel once the storm begins,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT's Chief Safety and Operations Officer, Thursday evening. “If you don’t have to travel, please stay off the roads.”
The 4Warn StormTeam said between 1-3 inches of snow will fall tomorrow, but the timing is significant.
“Timing is everything. This storm is going to move through our area during evening rush hour when traffic volumes are normally high. If possible, adjust your travel time tomorrow evening. Less traffic on the roads gives our trucks room to work more efficiently while clearing the roads,” Becker said.
Becker also urged drivers to take their time and give plows plenty of room to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.