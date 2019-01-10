ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined the fight to end human trafficking.
The organization said they have teamed up with other state transportation departments and the U.S. Department of Transportation to “Put the Brakes on Human Trafficking.”
In addition, the department created a web page with information to help fight human trafficking.
The phone number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1 (888) 373-7888.
Earlier in the month, the Public Safety Department released a poster aimed at combating human trafficking statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.