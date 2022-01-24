MoDOT investigating after concrete chunk fell on driver on Highway 370

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It started off as a typical drive to work from St. Peters to St. Louis County, but Steve Yarber says it ended with him thankful for his life.
“It hit hard, it was so fast,” said Yarber.
While he was driving eastbound on Highway 370 last Thursday, a giant chunk of concrete hit the hood of his car and then smashed into his windshield. It happened as he was driving under the Highway 141 underpass at the Earth City exit. He was able to drive off the highway and report it to Bridgeton police. He also reported it to MoDOT, who is in charge of the interstate and bridge.
“Safety first. Let’s make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” he said.
A spokesperson for MoDOT says they immediately sent someone to check the bridge and an investigation into what happened is underway.
“This process could take a few weeks to complete,” said spokesperson Jack Wang.
Right now there are 837 MODOT bridges rated in poor condition, they wouldn’t provide the status of the bridge at Highways 141 and 370, but according to the latest figures, 60 percent of Missouri’s bridges are beyond their original intended life. They are working to fix as many as possible with current funding. MoDOT received a boost of funding thanks to the recently passed gas tax, which will provide an estimated $330 million per year for MoDOT’s State Road Fund.
To view a list of bad bridges in Missouri, visit https://www.modot.org/Bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.