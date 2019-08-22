ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is testing wrong-way reflective arrows.
The reflective arrows with solar powered, LED inlaid pavement markers are part of an effort to reduce wrong-way interstate travel and crashes. MoDOT said from one way the markers appear blue but if you’re traveling the wrong way the reflectors are red.
The agency said the arrows will be on certain ramps in St. Louis.
