ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT worked 12-hour shifts treating and preparing roads ahead of the first big snow storm this winter in the St. Louis area.
Both crews were out in full force overnight trying to catch up after two waves of winter weather left behind up to nine inches of snow. IDOT warned drivers to not travel unless absolutely necessary since several cities in the region stopped plowing its neighborhood streets overnight due to horrible conditions. IDOT said many tow truck companies suspended their service until daybreak so getting stranded in the dangerous cold could be deadly.
In Missouri, all hand are on deck for MoDOT as well. While the snow stop falling overnight, the agency said the wind makes their job more difficult especially as the prepare for the morning rush hour.
"It all depends on how much wind were going to have overnight its a light fluffy snow and it's easily blowing back on the road ways but well be keeping an eye on it all night," Bob Becker with MoDOT said describing their clean-up efforts. "It's mainly a pushing snow as cold as the temperatures are because we dont really want to put much treatment down the big concern is if we get treatment down, snow blows backc on the road way it dilutes that treatment and freeze fairly easily."
