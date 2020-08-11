JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is hiring for full time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state.
According to MoDOT, the hourly salaries range from $14.10 to $16.90 per hour, depending on level of experience and area of operation.
Full time maintenance employees receive full training and a long list of other benefits including retirement, paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance; and a culturally diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check.
Maintenance employment with MoDOT can continue into the spring and beyond, MoDOT says. Opportunities for year-round employment with MoDOT include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions to keep Missouri roads safe for all who travel on them.
To learn more or to apply, visit here.
