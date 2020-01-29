ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT is facing a worker shortage across the state.
Currently, MoDOT estimates the turnover costs for fiscal year 2020 will be just over $39 million.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna told News 4 that last year MoDOT had nearly 700 people leave. This year, they are expecting that number to pass 700 workers.
Another problem is recruiting. According to McKenna, the salaries MoDOT offers are not as competitive as surrounding areas. IDOT reportedly has told their Missouri counterparts they don’t have a problem competing.
McKenna also said the work Gov. Mike Parson is doing with transportation funding and work force development is helpful, but the problem has been building for years and can’t be fixed in a single budget session.
