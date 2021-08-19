MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There is an issue with a joint on the Page Avenue Extension over Interstate 270.
A News 4 photographer who drove over the area noticed a gap in the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. MoDOT crews were on the scene evaluating the situation.
Traffic is still being allowed to access the roadway
