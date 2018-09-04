ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – MoDot is cautioning people heading into downtown to Illinois this weekend to consider using I-70- or I-255/I-270 due to a partial closure of eastbound I-64.
Drivers should consider using rideshare, carpooling, or taking Metro. MoDot will close eastbound I-64 between Jefferson Avenue and Illinois Route 3.
Crews will be replacing an expansion joint that crosses all eastbound I-64 lanes during the closure.
Starting Friday, Sept. 7, crews will close the following:
- The ramp from westbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m. The detour to Illinois/I-64 will be marked.
- Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.
- The ramps from Pine Street and 6th Street to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m
- The ramps from eastbound I-64 to 20th/Chestnut, 14th, 11th and 6th streets will not be available as they are in the closed portion of the interstate.
The eastbound ramps and lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10.
