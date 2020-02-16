ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Drivers who use Interstate 44 near Interstate 55 will encounter lane closures starting Monday.
On Feb. 10 the right westbound lane of I-44 at Jefferson will be closed between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. for work on the shoulder. At 6 a.m., the ramp from Lafayette to westbound I-44 will close for the rest of the year.
At 7 p.m. the following day, crews will close the ramp from northbound I-55 to westbound I-44. An hour later, crews will close the left lane on the westbound I-44 ramp. The ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday with only two lanes.
In addition, MoDOT said drivers on the northbound I-55 ramp will not be able to access Jefferson for the rest of the year. Those drivers will need to exit onto Lafayette or Grand.
Between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, MoDOT crews will place a barrier wall to shift the eastbound traffic on to the westbound lanes. During those hours, traffic will be detoured through Truman.
While construction is underway, there will be two westbound lanes and three eastbound lanes available for traffic. Other ramps will be closed for about a month each while construction is underway.
Traffic will shift to the westbound side until late June and then it will move to the new eastbound bridge through December, MoDOT said.
According to MoDOT, the construction project will replace both the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson. Following the project’s completion, MoDOT will resurface the interstate between Compton and I-55, which is expected to be complete in spring 2021.
