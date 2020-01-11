ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said their biggest concern for Saturday night is ice.
In a Saturday afternoon press conference, Bob Becker said the biggest concern is icy roads especially in the overnight hours when temperatures drop.
Becker is the St. Louis District Maintenance Engineer with MoDOT.
MoDOT crews were ready to respond as needed at 2 p.m. Crews will be placing barriers around flooded roads.
Becker said people should stay home if possible and to drive slow if they're out and about.
"As you all know, it doesn't take much for these roads to get slick so everybody needs to be careful as this stuff is getting down," Becker said. "If you see our trucks out there, give us plenty of room."
Temperatures may hit the low 20s and possibly get in the teens overnight. Becker said MoDOT crews will be out treating area roads throughout the night.
"We will be out all night keeping an eye on spots where water could be running across the roadway, keep it treated so it doesn't create ice," Becker said. "That's our biggest concern overnight, it becoming ice."
Becker said intersections will likely see the most slush and slick spots.
