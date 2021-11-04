FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Department of Transportation crews have one westbound lane closed on the bridge of Interstate 270 over New Florissant Road.
MoDOT is completing emergency bridge repair Thursday and Friday, the department's St. Louis District said. The lane is expected to be closed until 5 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.