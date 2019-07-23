ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- MoDOT will be closing two lanes on northbound Route 141 over the Meramec River for the next four weekends.
The project will begin Friday and crews will be doing the following work:
July 26-29:
- Crews will close two northbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26.
- During this time, there will also be one southbound lane closed at the BNSF railroad to make some barrier wall repairs. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.
August 2-5:
- Crews will close two northbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge at 7 p.m. Friday, August 2.
- During this weekend, the flyover ramp from southbound Route 141 to eastbound Interstate 44 will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, August 3 until 8 a.m. August 4.
- All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, August 5.
August 9-12:
- Crews will close two southbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge 7 p.m. Friday, August 9.
- All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, August 12.
August 16-19:
Crews will close two southbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge at 7 p.m. Friday, August 16. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, August 19.
Drivers will still be able to access both eastbound and westbound Interstate 44 from Route 141 in both directions.
