ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) closed the Maritz Overpass Street bridge over I-44 for repairs Friday, and it will remain closed for a month.
Crews shut down the bridge at 9 a.m. to start repairs needed after the bridge was struck by an oversized car last year.
The bridge will be closed to pedestrians, for safety, during construction.
Drivers can use Route 141 or Bowles for an alternate route.
MoDOT will also close one lane on I-44 in both directions during non-peak traffic times for the bridge repairs.
