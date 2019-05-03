ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) – The Missouri Department of Transportation has canceled their planned work on the Poplar Street Bridge this weekend.
Earlier this week, MoDOT officials said they planned to close the ramp from northbound I-55 and eastbound I-44 to eastbound I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge to make needed repairs. MoDOT said they would also close the ramp from Marion to northbound I-55/eastbound I-44.
Also, one lane on eastbound I-64 after the ramp to 6th Street was scheduled to close around 1 a.m. Saturday and two eastbound lanes would be closed to allow crews to seal the driving surface and repaint lanes at the ramp.
Friday morning, MoDOT announced that due to the expected weekend rain all of their work has been canceled. A rescheduling date for the the work has not been announced.
IDOT's Friday roadwork going on as planned
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, May 3, IDOT will close the right lane of I-55/64 eastbound just east of the Poplar Street Bridge to repair the driving surface. The closure will be weather permitting and should be complete by 3 p.m. the same day.
To stay up to date on traffic download the KMOV Traffic app or click here.
