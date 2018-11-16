ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Westbound Interstate 44 between Hampton and Shrewsbury will remain open this weekend as crews have decided to delay construction.
All westbound lanes between Hampton and Shrewsbury were expected to close Friday night after crews discovered cracking in a new bridge being constructed.
Because of wet pavement and weather, MoDOT has decided to delay sealing the bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad over the weekend.
During the closure, drivers were urged to use I-64 and I-270 to get to westbound I-44.
MoDOT originally had plans to replace the eastbound bridge by the end of 2018. They announced Tuesday they will suspend the construction until next Spring due to concerns with the bridge’s durability.
During continuous monitoring of the bridge project, inspectors noticed great cracking on the westbound bridge, MoDOT said. MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair said MoDOT needs to determine the cause and potential impact of the cracking on the westbound bridge before it starts construction on the eastbound bridge.
“The bridge is safe,” Blair said. “But we want to make sure that Missouri taxpayers get the best product for their infrastructure dollars.”
The department hired a third-party consultant to review the bridge project, due to its urgency. The analysis may take months, hence the delay of the project until Spring 2019.
MoDOT said they have not rescheduled the work that will close westbound Interstate 44 yet but when they do this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.