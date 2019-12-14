ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- With snow and ice in the forecast this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation is treating roads and bridges in advance.
MoDOT recommends drivers to delay their Monday morning commute as the storm may produce ice accumulations.
READ: 4Warn Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for St. Louis area
Snow accumulations ranging from one to five inches are possible for northern and central parts of the state with icing potential ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 inches in some areas.
Early November, the News 4 viewing area received their first burst of snowfall, keeping first responders busy. MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said they weren't expecting the last burst of snow that came through
"If we would have known that was coming through we would have put heavier treatment down to get a little bit ahead of it," Becker said. "But, we didn't see that much coming down, it had been light snow all day. We were able to manage it, but that got away from us."
The agency is urging drivers to check road conditions using their Traveler Information Map and allow extra time during the commute.
