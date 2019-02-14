ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay off the roads Friday night, as another round of winter weather is forecast to move through the area.
“For your safety and the safety of our crews, we ask everyone to avoid unnecessary travel once the storm begins,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT's Chief Safety and Operations Officer. “If you don’t have to travel, please stay off the roads.”
The department said they will have 200 trucks ready to plow snow off the roads throughout the afternoon.
The 4Warn StormTeam said between 1-3 inches of snow will fall tomorrow, but the timing is significant.
“Timing is everything. This storm is going to move through our area during evening rush hour when traffic volumes are normally high. If possible, adjust your travel time tomorrow evening. Less traffic on the roads gives our trucks room to work more efficiently while clearing the roads,” said District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker.
