ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Past Christmas and heading into the new year, MoDOT is reminding drivers to expect delays due to ongoing road work.
In addition to the indefinite and multi-year closures, there are lanes set to shut down over the next week. Below is everything you need to know as you head out on the roads.
Ongoing Closures
I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound from Hampton to Arsenal through 2019
I-44, St. Louis City, two lanes closed westbound from Arsenal to Shrewsbury indefinitely.
I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed eastbound from Shrewsbury to Arsenal indefinitely
I-44, St. Louis City, the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 is closed indefinitely.
I-70, St. Louis City, the express lanes are closed through mid-January.
I-44, St. Louis County, one lane closed westbound between I-270 and Bowles thru late 2021.
Thursday, December 27
I-55, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., two lanes closed northbound at Bayless.
Route 67, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound at Ladue, Quailways and Chaminade.
Route 100, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Geyer.
Route 61, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound at Peine.
Route W, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed from I-70 to Route 61. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Friday, December 28
Route 67, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound at Ladue, Quailways and Chaminade.
Route 100, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Geyer.
Route 61, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound at Peine.
Route W, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed from I-70 to Route 61. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Route 21, Jefferson County, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lonedell Road at Old Route 21 will be closed.
No closures planned over the weekend
Monday, December 31
Route 67, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to noon, one lane closed northbound and southbound at Ladue, Quailways and Chaminade.
Route 100, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to noon, one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Geyer.
Route W, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed from I-70 to Route 61. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
New Year’s Day
No work zones planned
Wednesday, January 2
I-55, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., two lanes closed southbound at Bayless.
Route 67, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound at Ladue, Quailways and Chaminade.
Route 100, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Geyer.
Route W, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed from I-70 to Route 61. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes closed eastbound between Route K and TR Hughes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.