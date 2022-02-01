MoDOT and IDOT to begin winter road preparations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT and IDOT workers are currently waiting, explaining that there can be no treatment on the roads due to pending rain.
Once temperatures get colder, treatment is to be expected. The roads and wintery conditions aren't the only things MoDOT is worried about. Staffing has now become an issue. MoDOT said all available crews will be out working 12-hour shifts throughout the day and night but staffing is still short across the state due to turnover and sickness.
News 4 heard from a local plow company who says they are also feeling the effects of the shortage. The company said they have been hiring since COVID 2020 but it's been far and few between.
Everyone is urged to stay off the roads if possible once the storm picks up. MoDOT will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.
