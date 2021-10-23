ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fox Park resident Katy Mike Smaistrla makes it a point to plan her walks or bike rides away from Gravois Avenue, a busy roadway that's built a reputation for crashes and traffic deaths.
“Just as a resident out walking my dogs or anything like that, I also would never take them on Gravois,” said Smaistrla, who is also the President of the Fox Park Neighborhood Association. “All of our concerns are justified, especially given some of the latest news we’ve heard and what’s happened on Gravois.”
Back in 2017, MoDOT completed a "road diet" on Gravois, reducing the roadway from three lanes in each direction to two, but there is still concern that has not solved residents' worries over speeding and reckless driving.
“[There’s been] four fatalities since June through that stretch of Gravois,” said Dan Guenther. “Three of them where vehicular fatalities and the one being the pedestrian fatality.”
Guenther is the Alderman for the city's 9th ward, which includes a large stretch of Gravois.
A hit-and-run off of Gravois Avenue earlier this month killed a former St. Louis University High School teacher. Following that incident, Guenther met up with the niece of the victim to discuss possible solutions to improve safety.
On Thursday, Guenther met with MoDOT, the new St. Louis City Streets Department director and the city’s bicycle and pedestrian safety officer to go over some of those ideas.
“One of the things that I pointed out was there was only one 35 mile-an-hour sign in that stretch,” said Guenther. “[MoDOT] said that they can immediately address that, put better signage out.”
Those additional signs could be up in the coming weeks. The city will also consider implementing radar speed signs as an additional way to deter people from speeding.
Sometimes those traffic speedometers can kind of tie into the city’s network, so that they can identify vehicles that are exceeding 35 mph or driving carelessly,” said Guenther.
“I think any effort or intention to slow people down would be a good thing,” said Smaistrla.
In the long term, Guenther expects the city will hire a transportation engineer to study the road and potential dangers on it.
"We're going to get some estimates for hiring a transportation engineer. MoDOT and the city both agreed that that's kind of the best first step and be able to get an actual transportation engineer to not only be able to count the number of cars going through daily but also record speeds,” he said. “And then kind of design whatever traffic calming we have off of what the data provides from the engineer."
Guenther expects ward capital money could be allocated to fund this study within the next four to six weeks.
One solution he hopes to see from this study is the possibility of creating a median on Gravois, which he believes could curb some of the recklessness.
“Not only will it keep cars from crisscrossing lanes, but it will also be kind of a safety spot for someone if they were crossing the street there,” he said. “They’d almost have like a safety island in the middle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.