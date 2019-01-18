ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is advising drivers to stay off the road this weekend as more winter weather is expected to hit the area.

+6 Winter Weather Advisory from 12 AM to 6 PM Saturday Winter Weather Advisory for the News 4 area from midnight to 6 PM Saturday. Today: Low 32/High 39. Watch for patchy fog or drizzle and isolated icy spots this morning as temperatures will be borderline near freezing. Our next tonight into Saturday. Watch for rain to move into the Metro area between 8 and 10 PM. Friday night looks to be rain for St. Louis with the rain/snow line north of the metro. We expect a change to snow Saturday morning. Saturday: Low 31/High 32. Windy with snow showers. A heavy band may develop mid-morning to early afternoon near the metro. That heavy band is one of the keys to snow totals and without it, we may see less than 2". Our current accumulation forecast for St. Louis is 2-4", but there is still a lot of uncertainty in this forecast, so check back frequently for updates.

In addition, officials with the department told News 4 the cleanup could take longer than last weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures we’re expecting. According to the officials, the chemicals used to treat the roads lose effectiveness below 25 degrees.

In Missouri, crews will be ready to work a full shift starting at midnight and running through Saturday morning. Officials said they don’t plan to pretreat the roads but will be ready to salt and plow as needed.

In Illinois, department of transportation officials said they have people that can be called into work as conditions warrant. They also plan to be filling up their trucks throughout the day Friday to have them ready but they’re not going to have drivers sitting around waiting for the winter weather.

While this weekend’s weather will be different than last weekend, it’s important to make sure you are prepared if you’re planning on hitting the roads. Drivers are advised to have jumper cables, extra food, water bottles and an emergency blanket in case they get stuck on the roads.