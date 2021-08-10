ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Moderna vaccine showed better results against the Delta variant in a July study than the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech.
In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July from 86% in early 2021. The effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had fallen to 42% from 76%, researchers said. The Delta variant was predominant in July.
Researchers found both vaccines were effective at preventing hospitalizations.
BioNTech - who helped produce the Pfizer vaccine - said the vaccine does not need to be altered but a third booster shot is needed to boost immunity.
