CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Hospitals will be overwhelmed in late December or early January if nothing or little is done to stop the spread of COVID-19, the head of St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Monday.
According to a task force model, if action limiting the spread of the virus is delayed, the number of COVID-19 patients in local would peak on December 27, with 3,385.
Another projection shows a similar peak taking place on January 11. Both numbers would be above capacity for local hospitals even if all of them delayed elective procedures.
Monday, the task force said the 7-day moving average of the number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hit a new high of 707.
Revised data also shows the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 was higher than what was initially reported every day from November 9-15. Task force head Dr. Alex Garza says a surge in coronavirus patients is causing a delay in some test results.
Garza also reiterated his support for a mask mandate across Missouri, adding that putting one place would mean fewer hospitalizations, cases, deaths and would allow more businesses to stay open.
So far, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has not implemented a mask mandate but has asked people to take personal responsibility and take precautions on their own.
Restrictions are going into effect Tuesday in St. Louis County as part of an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
