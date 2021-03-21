WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A parade of model cars was held for a Warrenton, Mo. man who is battling terminal colon cancer.
About 100 cars paraded down the street where 60-year-old Cullen Clark lives. Cullen has a passion for model cars and car shows, something he has been unable to enjoy because of his fight against terminal colon cancer. Clark’s SSM Hospice caregivers decided to bring the car show to him Saturday.
The parade was part of the "Memories That Last" program, which provides special memories for the loved ones of patients in their final days of life. "Memories that Last" partnered with the "Misfit Toys Car Club," a non-profit that hosts car-related events to raise awareness for autism.
